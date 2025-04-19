Ole Miss Football Tight End, Former Four-Star Prospect Medically Retires
Ole Miss tight end Hudson Wolfe is no longer with the Rebels after medically retiring from football, according to a report from 247Sports.
Wolfe, a former four-star prospect in the 2021 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Rebels after a standout prep career in Tennessee.
The talented pass catcher battled the injury bug during his time in Oxford after suffering a torn labrum in his shoulder as a freshman during Fall Camp.
In his second season with the Rebels, Wolfe then suffered a season-ending back injury in 2022 prior to a broken collarbone in 2023.
In 2024 as a redshirt-junior, Wolfe did not log a snap with Ole Miss and was in street clothes for most of the season on the sidelines.
Across three seasons with the Rebels, Wolfe logged three receptions for 41 yards after suiting up in limited games during his time with Lane Kiffin's program.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder will now step away from football after committing to Lane Kiffin and Co. in December of 2020 and enrolling with the program during the summer of 2021.
"Even through those things, with the brotherhood we have around this team, there was never anyone that looked at me and said I wasn't going to make it," Wolfe told 247Sports. "I was able to lean on my brothers and my team.
"They were always a word of encouragement of 'man, you've been through this before, where you know how to get through these things... All it takes is putting one foot in front of the other and getting through the next step. 'How are we going to make it through the day, doing things the right way in order to be successful at the end of the day?'"
Kiffin and Co. continue navigating a rigorous stretch this offseason with multiple roster spots available for the Rebels after seeing departures via the Transfer Portal this month.
Ole Miss will look to utilize the free agent market with an opportunity to continue bolstering the talent level in Oxford ahead of a critical 2025 season this fall.
