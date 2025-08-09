Ole Miss Football Tight Ends Luke Hasz and Dae'Quan Wright on Mackey Award Watch List
NEW YORK – Ole Miss football tight ends Luke Hasz and Dae'Quan Wright have both been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, as announced by the Nassau County Sports Commission on Friday.
Hasz and Wright are among 44 FBS tight ends selected to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, which has been handed out annually since 2000 to the best tight end in college football in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end, John Mackey.
Hasz, a tight end transfer from Arkansas, was rated as the No. 37 overall transfer prospect and the No. 2 tight end by 247Sports, as well as the No. 41 transfer prospect by On3.
In his two seasons in Fayetteville, Hasz appeared in 17 games for the Razorbacks, making 15 starts.
He has hauled in 42 career receptions for 577 yards and seven touchdowns, and the Bixby, Oklahoma, native caught a season-high five passes for 77 yards and one touchdown against Ole Miss last fall.
Wright returns to Oxford after a productive first season with the Rebels in 2024.
The former Virginia Tech transfer is Ole Miss' second-best returning pass catcher after hauling in 27 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns last fall.
Wright was also a preseason watch list honoree for the Mackey Award last season.
Semifinalists will be announced on Oct. 30, with finalists unveiled on Nov. 26 and the winner revealed live on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12.
The John Mackey Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards.
The NCFAA's 25 awards have honored more than 950 recipients since 1935.
Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award's preseason candidates.
Following is the remaining 2025 preseason watch list calendar:
The Bednarik Award watch list will be revealed on Aug. 11 as the 2025 season inches closer.
