Ole Miss Football to Host Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Target for Spring Visit
Buford (Ga.) four-star safety Nassir McCoy continues his emergence as one of the top defensive backs in America following a standout junior campaign.
The 6-foot, 180-pound Peach State native has the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn and Ohio State in the mix for his services, but Lane Kiffin's Rebels continue giving the impressive prospect something to think about.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are viewed as the favorite for the four-star, but he's set to get a better feel for his "contenders" this spring after setting an unofficial visit schedule, according to Rivals.
McCoy will visit Texas A&M [March 22], Miami [March 29], Georgia [April 3], Auburn [April 5], Ohio State [April 12] and Ole Miss [April 19].
Kiffin and Co. will get the final swing at McCoy this spring before he begins locking in an official visit schedule for the summer.
It's no secret the Rebels are in need of help in the defensive backfield with multiple starters departing the program during the offseason.
Now, Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff will look to rebuild via the high school ranks with McCoy a quickly becoming a priority target for the Rebels.
He'll be in town on April 19th to get a better look at Oxford and what the program can provide him moving forward.
Ole Miss also remains in the mix for a coveted Alabama safety in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
The Target: Jamarrion Gordon - Safety
Jackson (Ala.) three-star safety Jamarrion Gordon remains on the radar of multiple Southeastern Conference programs with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels heavily in the mix.
Gordon, a 6-foot, 175-pounder out of Alabama, was recently committed to the Crimson Tide prior to flipping his pledge to the UCF Knights.
Fast forward to the summer of 2024 and Gordon reopened his recruitment once again with a clean slate in his process.
Now, after stints of being committed to both Alabama and UCF, Gordon is back on the market with multiple schools pushing for his services.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
On Monday, Gordon revealed his Top-4 schools with Ole Miss making the cut alongside the Florida Gators, North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida State Seminoles.
The two-way star on the high school level caught 19 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns during his junior campaign in 2024 to go along with 39 total tackles and three interceptions on the other side of the ball, according to MaxPreps.
Gordon led his prep squad to 13-1 record with his school claiming the Alabama 4A State Championship.
“Jamarrion Gordon is a well-rounded, versatile defensive back,” On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously said of Gordon. “He’s capable of lining up at a couple of different spots in the defense. We’ve seen him line up as an outside corner and as a nickel for his high school team on Friday nights.
…I think that versatility projects over to the college level.He’s active. I think he’s a quick trigger to the ball. Closes quickly. His ability to break on passes really stands out, especially for a sophomore defensive back. I think his physicality stands out as well. He does not shy away from contact; actually seeks out contact and works to bring down ball carriers.”
