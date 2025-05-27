Ole Miss Football to Host Tennessee Volunteers Tight End Commit for Official Visit
Nashville (Tenn.) Donelson Christian Academy four-star tight end Carson Sneed is set to make his way to Oxford this weekend to begin an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Sneed, the No. 1 rated tight end in Tennessee, verbally committed to the hometown Volunteers in August prior to his junior campaign, but it hasn't stopped Lane Kiffin and Co. from pursuing his services.
Despite revealing a pledge to Tennessee, the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has kept open communication with the Ole Miss Rebels and other top programs in the South.
The SEC commitment was back in Oxford in March for a trip to check in with the program for Spring Camp where the Rebels continue pushing all the right buttons.
Then, just days later, he set up an official visit schedule with the Rebels securing one of their own in May.
He's officially visited the North Carolina Tar Heels already with Ole Miss locking in the second visit of his process.
The Top-10 overall prospect in Tennessee, Sneed is a coveted tight end prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs keeping communication.
Ole Miss will also have another four-star tight end in Oxford this weekend for an official visit alongside Sneed as they look to retool the position group in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Visitor: JC Anderson
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson remains a prospect on Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar heading into a busy summer stretch.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, is coming off of an impressive junior campaign with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder has the Ole Miss Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Illinois Fighting Illini and Auburn Tigers, among several others, battling for his services this offseason.
Kiffin and Co. are set to receive an official visit from Anderson during the weekend of May 30-June 1 as his recruiting process ramps up.
North Carolina and Auburn are also on the official visit schedule for the summer as they turn up the heat for his services.
