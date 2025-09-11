Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: ESPN Reveals Announcing Crew for Week 3
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the Arkansas Razorbacks heading to Oxford.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will prepare for a challenging Southeastern Conference foe in Week 3 against a revamped Razorbacks crew.
"They play really hard and playing really fast and give people a lot of problems and play as well as anybody," Kiffin said. "We’re going to have to deal with their improved speed on defense and we’re going to have to be ready for a lot.”
On offense, it'll be Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green leading the crew with his dynamic play-style catching Kiffin's attention heading into the matchup.
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.
"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
A look into the game information, broadcast crew and the latest SEC Power Rankings, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
The ESPN Announcing Crew: Dave Pasch and Dusty Dvoracek
Lane Kiffin's Take: Tough Task in Week 3
“Really challenging week playing against Arkansas preparing for them. Really good team with dynamic offense and really dynamic quarterback, you know, one of the top offenses statistically in the country in run and pass so these guys present a lot of challenge," Kiffin said this week.
"Coach Petrino’s done a great job there. Even our game last year they did as well as anybody offensively against us in moving the ball and different things.
"On defense, prior to last year we had some tough games against them. We’re gonna have to prepare really well and play our best game of the year."
The SEC Rankings: ESPN FPI Edition
1. Texas
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ole Miss
5. Tennessee
6. Auburn
7. Missouri
8. Texas A&M
9. LSU
10. Arkansas
11. South Carolina
12. Oklahoma
13. Florida
14. Vanderbilt
15. Kentucky
16. Mississippi State
