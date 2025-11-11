Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Betting Line Sees Massive Shift Ahead of Week 12
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) will square off against the Florida Gators on Saturday night in Oxford with the Week 12 matchup earning the primetime slot.
In an SEC showdown that has already generated significant attention, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive against the Gators.
But it's the headlines surrounding Kiffin and the Florida job opening that has social media swirling ahead of this one.
“I don’t think so. I think that people run pretty true to their schools when it comes to cheering for the game," Kiffin said when asked if he thought Florida would cheer for him. "Yeah, I don’t read all that stuff.
"Somebody was saying that today. One of our student assistant members explaining to me the fans going back and forth and they said, ‘I think there’s a new rivalry.’ I mean Ole Miss fans and Florida fans, they should put a steel cage somewhere and let them fight it out. Maybe halftime of the game.”
Kiffin and the Rebels are expecting the Gators to walk into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium looking to spoil the their season with Ole Miss firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation heading into the matchup.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
Ahead of the matchup, the betting lines have seen a significant shift with Ole Miss now a two-touchdown favorite.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -15.5 (-110)
- Florida: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -780
- Florida: +530
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 15.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
