Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Early Betting Odds
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) will host the Florida Gators in Week 12 for a critical SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as the Rebels look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
In showdown that is beginning to generate significant buzz, Kiffin an Co. will gear up for a Gators squad led by interim coach Billy Gonzales following the firing of Billy Napier.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
But the storyline on Saturday will be the Florida Gators' head coaching search with Kiffin the program's top target where the matchup is being labeled the "Kiffin Bowl" in Week 12.
Heading into the matchup, No. 6 Ole Miss will enter as a significant favorite with the Rebels looking to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -13.5 (-115)
- Florida: +13.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -520
- Florida: +385
Total
- Over 52.5 (-110)
- Under 52.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 13.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
SEC Football Television Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
11 a.m. CT – South Carolina at Texas A&M, ABC or ESPN *
11:45 a.m. CT – Arkansas at LSU, SEC Network
12:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee Tech at Kentucky, SEC Network+
2:30 p.m. CT – Oklahoma at Alabama, ABC
3:15 p.m. CT – New Mexico St. at Tennessee, SEC Network
6 p.m. CT – Florida at Ole Miss, ESPN
6:30 p.m. CT – Texas at Georgia, ABC
6:45 p.m. CT – Mississippi St. at Missouri, SEC Network
