The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. Tennessee Headline CFB Week 8 Schedule

Lane Kiffin and Co. will have ESPN College GameDay in attendance, stage set for a Top-10 clash.

Zack Nagy

Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before a game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before a game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels headline the Week 8 SEC schedule with the program set to hit the road for a Top-10 matchup against No. 9 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.

No. 5 Ole Miss will travel to Athens with the Rebels set to put their unblemished record on the line against a talented Kirby Smart led Bulldogs squad.

"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.

"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Ole Miss versus Georgia headline the Week 8 slate. Which games on Saturday hold significant intrigue just days away from kickoff?

The Game Information: Week 8 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Week 8 SEC Schedule:

No. 10 LSU (5-1) at No. 17 VANDERBILT (5-1)

  • Where: FirstBank Stadium
  • Time: 11 a.m.
  • TV: ABC
  • Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

No. 13 OKLAHOMA (5-1) at SOUTH CAROLINA (3-3)

  • Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • Time: 11:45 a.m.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline)
Ole Miss Rebels Football: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 5 OLE MISS (6-0) at No. 7 GEORGIA (5-1)

  • Where: Sanford Stadium
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • TV: ABC
  • Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

No. 4 TEXAS A&M (6-0) at ARKANSAS (2-4)

  • Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

MISSISSIPPI STATE (4-2) at FLORIDA (2-4)

  • Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
  • Time: 3:15 p.m.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Announcers: Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)
Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 17 TEXAS (4-2) at KENTUCKY (2-3)

  • Where: Kroger Field
  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Announcers: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline)

No. 11 TENNESSEE (5-1) at No. 6 ALABAMA (5-1)

  • Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium
  • Time: 6:30 p.m.
  • TV: ABC
  • Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)
Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. LSU Tigers: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

No. 16 MISSOURI (5-1) vs. AUBURN (3-3)

  • Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • Time: 6:45 p.m.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes Headline CFP Projections

The Early Betting Lines: Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 Matchup

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: ESPN College GameDay Heading to Athens

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football