Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia, Alabama vs. Tennessee Headline CFB Week 8 Schedule
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels headline the Week 8 SEC schedule with the program set to hit the road for a Top-10 matchup against No. 9 Georgia at Sanford Stadium.
No. 5 Ole Miss will travel to Athens with the Rebels set to put their unblemished record on the line against a talented Kirby Smart led Bulldogs squad.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Ole Miss versus Georgia headline the Week 8 slate. Which games on Saturday hold significant intrigue just days away from kickoff?
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
The Week 8 SEC Schedule:
No. 10 LSU (5-1) at No. 17 VANDERBILT (5-1)
- Where: FirstBank Stadium
- Time: 11 a.m.
- TV: ABC
- Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (sideline)
No. 13 OKLAHOMA (5-1) at SOUTH CAROLINA (3-3)
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Time: 11:45 a.m.
- TV: SEC Network
- Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), Alyssa Lang (sideline)
No. 5 OLE MISS (6-0) at No. 7 GEORGIA (5-1)
- Where: Sanford Stadium
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- TV: ABC
- Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
No. 4 TEXAS A&M (6-0) at ARKANSAS (2-4)
- Where: Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Announcers: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
MISSISSIPPI STATE (4-2) at FLORIDA (2-4)
- Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- Time: 3:15 p.m.
- TV: SEC Network
- Announcers: Dave Neal, Fozzy Whittaker (analyst), Morgan Uber (sideline)
No. 17 TEXAS (4-2) at KENTUCKY (2-3)
- Where: Kroger Field
- Time: 6 p.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Announcers: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (sideline)
No. 11 TENNESSEE (5-1) at No. 6 ALABAMA (5-1)
- Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- Time: 6:30 p.m.
- TV: ABC
- Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)
No. 16 MISSOURI (5-1) vs. AUBURN (3-3)
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- Time: 6:45 p.m.
- TV: SEC Network
- Announcers: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
