Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Lines for Top-10 SEC Showdown
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will kickoff against the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 with an opportunity to make a statement in one of the most hostile environments in college football.
The stage is set in Athens with ESPN College GameDay set to be in attendance along with a sold out crowd at Sanford Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Top-10 matchup in the Peach State.
"We’ve done some good things here as a program. But there’s another step," Kiffin said this week. "Can you go beat an elite program like we were able to do last year in Georgia but now do it at their place? It’s a great opportunity to have.
"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise. They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that.
"The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."
Now, with kickoff roughly 24 hours away, the betting lines have been updated with the Ole Miss Rebels entering as the underdogs. What's the latest?
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (+100)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +210
- Georgia: -255
Total
- Over 56.5 (-110)
- Under 56.5 (-110)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
Joel Klatt's Pick: Georgia Gets it Done
“They’re going to need to try to put pressure on Chambliss some way. Now, I don’t see Georgia running away in this game, but I also find it hard to believe that Ole Miss is going to be the team that can go in there and actually kill Georgia in a 60-minute affair. This Georgia team just has nine lives… Ultimately, I just don’t think Ole Miss is that team.
“Ole Miss’ résumé is not great. A lot of one possession games, the résumé is built on LSU right now, and we don’t really know what LSU is. We’ll find out more against Vandy. Georgia’s 50-2 in their last 52 games between the hedges.
"Obviously, they lost this year against ‘Bama, but there’s something about the resilience of this Georgia team. I’m going to say Georgia wins the game 27-24. So, without the ability to run away, I think you take the +7.5.”
