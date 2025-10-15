Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: How to Watch, TV Channel and Betting Lines
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will hit the road to Athens in Week 8 for a Top-10 showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
In a matchup that continues generating significant buzz, Lane Kiffin and Co. will put the program's unblemished record on the line at Sanford Stadium with ESPN College GameDay set to be in attendance.
"An exciting opportunity this week. Go play at Georgia. I think our players and staff are really excited about that," Kiffin said on Monday.
"Anytime you get a chance to play the premier program in college football over the last five years, I think, since they’ve got the winningest record in football and especially dominance in the regular season."
Ole Miss will look to carry the program's early-season momentum into Saturday in the Peach State with an opportunity to once again make a statement and cement a College Football Playoff spot.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)
The Broadcast Crew: Week 8
Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler
Color Commentary: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +7.5 (+105)
- Georgia: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +225
- Georgia: -285
Total
- Over 53.5 (-118)
- Under 53.5 (-104)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 7.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Georgia's Ability to Win Tight Games
"Kirby’s done a good job for a while with his teams. Even if you go back to Alabama last year, how that game started and then their comeback. I think, you know, he just does a really good job of, even as you watch him coach on the sidelines, you can’t really tell what the score is.
"He’s so into it and his teams play that way. And they overcame the adversity of playing in one of the hardest night places to play in Auburn just last Saturday. So, they do a really, rally good job of not panicking."
