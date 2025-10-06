The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Kickoff Time and TV Channel Revealed

Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Athens in Week 8, square off against Kirby Smart's crew in critical SEC clash.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to action on Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Week 7 matchup against the Washington State Cougars.

Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of the first open date of the season in Week 6 with the program utilizing the week to prepare for their next two games.

This week's opponent will be against a Washington State program where the Rebels enter the matchup as 32.5-point favorites, but a Week 8 meeting against the Georgia Bulldogs continues stealing headlines early.

"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on. Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that," Kiffin said last week.

Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. LSU Tigers: Trinidad Chambliss.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.

"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."

Now, the kickoff information has been revealed for the Week 8 matchup in Athens (Ga.).

No. 4 Ole Miss and the Georgia Bulldogs will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Sanford Stadium with the showdown to be televised on ABC.

Kiffin and Co. remain a program generating significant buzz with the potential Top-10 matchup on the road set to once again steal the spotlight.

“I think we just started jelling, like, a lot better,” Ole Miss right guard Patrick Kutas said last week. “Our first time playing was Georgia State all together, but it’s really just been week by week. "

"We’re getting more comfortable with each other. We’re jelling, we’re starting to trust each other a lot more. So, that’s just a natural progression that’s going to happen.”

No. 4 Ole Miss will take on Washington State in Week 7 prior to next Saturday's clash against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

