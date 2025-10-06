Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Kickoff Time and TV Channel Revealed
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to action on Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Week 7 matchup against the Washington State Cougars.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are coming off of the first open date of the season in Week 6 with the program utilizing the week to prepare for their next two games.
This week's opponent will be against a Washington State program where the Rebels enter the matchup as 32.5-point favorites, but a Week 8 meeting against the Georgia Bulldogs continues stealing headlines early.
"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on. Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that," Kiffin said last week.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
Now, the kickoff information has been revealed for the Week 8 matchup in Athens (Ga.).
No. 4 Ole Miss and the Georgia Bulldogs will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Sanford Stadium with the showdown to be televised on ABC.
Kiffin and Co. remain a program generating significant buzz with the potential Top-10 matchup on the road set to once again steal the spotlight.
“I think we just started jelling, like, a lot better,” Ole Miss right guard Patrick Kutas said last week. “Our first time playing was Georgia State all together, but it’s really just been week by week. "
"We’re getting more comfortable with each other. We’re jelling, we’re starting to trust each other a lot more. So, that’s just a natural progression that’s going to happen.”
No. 4 Ole Miss will take on Washington State in Week 7 prior to next Saturday's clash against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
