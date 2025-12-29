Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Lines
In this story:
No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will travel to the Bayou State this week for a Sugar Bowl showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day.
In what will be a rematch of a thrilling SEC clash in October, Pete Golding and Co. will look to avenge a loss to the Bulldogs on Thursday in New Orleans with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.
“We started great. We’ve just got to keep that going,” Ole Miss offensive lineman Patrick Kutas said of the first matchup. “I thought we were a physical team.
"We did our job up front, and that allowed for big plays to happen. But late in the game things don’t go right and it just kid of creates a domino effect. We can let the happen again.”
Now, with game week officially arriving, all eyes will be on the Rebels and Bulldogs with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals within arms reach.
The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT
Venue: Caesars SuperDome
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Sugar Bowl ShowdownEmpty heading
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +202
- Georgia: -250
Total
- Over 56.5 (-105)
- Under 56.5 (-115)
The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut last Saturday.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:
No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1
More Ole Miss News:
Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football
Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season
ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).Follow znagy20