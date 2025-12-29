Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Lines

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will travel to the Bayou State this week for a Sugar Bowl showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on New Year's Day.

In what will be a rematch of a thrilling SEC clash in October, Pete Golding and Co. will look to avenge a loss to the Bulldogs on Thursday in New Orleans with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“We started great. We’ve just got to keep that going,” Ole Miss offensive lineman Patrick Kutas said of the first matchup. “I thought we were a physical team.

"We did our job up front, and that allowed for big plays to happen. But late in the game things don’t go right and it just kid of creates a domino effect. We can let the happen again.”

Now, with game week officially arriving, all eyes will be on the Rebels and Bulldogs with a chance to reach the College Football Playoff semifinals within arms reach.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +6.5 (-104)

Georgia: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +202

Georgia: -250

Total

Over 56.5 (-105)

Under 56.5 (-115)

The Ole Miss Rebels currently come in as 6.5-point underdogs heading into the Sugar Bowl clash against Smart and Co. at the Caesars SuperDome.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs following a strong College Football Playoff debut last Saturday.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 6 Ole Miss | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

