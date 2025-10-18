Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Final Predictions
The Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will take the field at Sanford Stadium on Saturday with an opportunity to make a statement against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
With a top-five victory under the program's belt already after taking down LSU, Lane Kiffin and Co. enter Week 8 with a level of intrigue against such a talented SEC foe.
"I think our guys are really excited for this opportunity. This isn’t coach-speak, it’s facts, this is the elite program in college football with the top coach [Kirby Smart] in college football," Kiffin said.
"Continues to win at an unbelievable rate, especially nowadays with how challenging it is with our conference and NIL. Shoot, the last five years they’re 28-1 at home with their last loss just coming to Alabama and 51-3 overall. Two Alabama regular-season losses and then our Ole Miss game [last year]."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, all eyes are on the Top-10 SEC showdown in Athens with ESPN's College GameDay set to be in the Peach State.
The Game Information: Week 8 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +6.5 (+104)
- Georgia: -6.5 (-128)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +215
- Georgia: -260
Total
- Over 56.5 (-114)
- Under 56.5 (-108)
Ole Miss will enter the Top-10 matchup as 6.5-point underdogs with Vegas giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home in Sanford Stadium.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction: Dawgs Handle Business
According to Bill Connelly's ESPN SP+ computer model, the Ole Miss Rebels enter the matchup with a 45 percent chance of earning a win. Georgia is the favorite with a 55 percent chance of victory.
The computer model predicts a neck-and-neck battle with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs ultimately coming out on top with a 27-26 victory over the Rebels.
The ESPN SP+ computer is a predictive model that takes a myriad of statistics and historical trends in order to both craft power rankings for ESPN and project the outcome of any given game from each week of the season.
