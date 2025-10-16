Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Set to Impact College Football Playoff Race
In a matchup that will have ESPN's College GameDay in attendance, No. 5 Ole Miss will put the program's unblemished record on the line against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
Lane Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup riding a six-game winning streak, but heading into Week 8 against the Bulldogs, the competition-level will rise once again.
"We’ve done some good things here as a program. But there’s another step," Kiffin said this week. "Can you go beat an elite program like we were able to do last year in Georgia but now do it at their place? It’s a great opportunity to have.
"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise.
"They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that. The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."
For Kiffin and Co. heading into the Top-10 matchup, the program has an opportunity to cement its College Football Playoff chances with a win. CBS Sports has labeled it as an impactful game down the line this year.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Georgia Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Sanford Stadium - Athens (Ga.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-0 (3-0 SEC)
Georgia Bulldogs: 5-1 (1-1 SEC)
CBS Sports' Take: A Win Cements CFP Chances
"It seems like Lane Kiffin is good for one inexplicable loss per year, so Ole Miss fans probably breathed a heavy sigh of relief when the Rebels escaped Week 7 with a 24-21 win against Washington State," CBS Sports wrote.
"It's better to look back at an uninspiring victory than dwell on a defeat. They're going to have to play a lot better as they travel to Athens. The Bulldogs are one of just two currently ranked opponents remaining on Ole Miss' schedule.
"Being undefeated at this point means that a win isn't entirely necessary, but if Ole Miss is able to come out on top, it would be hard to see the Rebels missing the playoff -- barring some late-season meltdown.
