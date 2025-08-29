Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia State: How to Watch, Start Time, TV Channel
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is set to lead a redesigned Rebels squad in 2025 after transitioning in as the program's starting signal-caller.
The redshirt-sophomore will spearhead Lane Kiffin's offense in this upcoming season with a Week 1 clash against Georgia State set to kick things off.
Simmons will utilize a myriad of newcomers at the wide receiver position this fall after Ole Miss attacked the Transfer Portal this offseason.
“I think Austin’s done a really good job,” Kiffin said on Monday. “He had a really good Saturday night and performing really well. We’re going to continue to emphasize, one of the things why we’ve had a really good record and performed really well is not just the offensive stats and all the most passing yards and all that.
"It’s been taking care of the football at that position and doing a really good job of that.”
For Simmons, he's seen growth in both his game and leadership qualities since earning the starting quarterback role for the program.
“I’d definitely say I grew to be a better overall leader on and off the field,” Simmons said. “Just doing those minor corrections on the field when we hit adversity," Simmon said this week.
"I definitely see a lot of progression over time. Definitely managing the offense, driving down the field. Dealing with certain plays that would hold up the tempo. But, it’s been good overall.”
Now, with the Week 1 clash roughly 24 hours away. What are the best ways to watch and listen to Simmons' starting debut at Vaught Hemingway Stadium?
The Game Information: Ole Miss vs. Georgia State
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
TV: SEC Network
Live Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Live Audio: OleMissSports.com/watch
SP+'s Take: Ole Miss Cruises to a Win
Ole Miss will enter Week 1 with a 99 percent chance to win, according to SP+, with Simmons looking to get a victory in his first career start.
The score prediction for next Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium favors the Ole Miss Rebels in a 47-9 win. Kiffin's crew will enter the matchup as 38-point favorites.
Ole Miss will debut a reconstructed roster in Week 1 with all eyes on the Rebels as expectations rise in Oxford.
