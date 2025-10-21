Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners Betting Lines Shift Ahead of Top-15 SEC Battle
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will travel to Norman in Week 9 for a Top-15 SEC showdown against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
After suffering the program's first loss of the season last weekend in Athens, the Rebels will look to bounce back after a difficult outing while facing the Georgia Bulldogs.
"[Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables] has done an awesome job whenever he’s led the defense. Every year but one they’ve had Top 10 finishes, which is just a phenomenal job of how hard he gets them to play," Kiffin said on Monday.
"They’ve got great players now that he’s had a couple of years to get these guys in there and get them trained and coached. They’re playing well and better than any defense in the country. Have basically shut everybody down. Phenomenal.
"They’ve done an amazing job, and he just somehow gets the information to the guys and they do a great job of playing plays. They just do things that are very abnormal when they see plays that they think are coming and go to take them away and go to pick them off."
Now, the betting lines have been updated ahead of the Top-15 SEC showdown with the Rebels set to enter the matchup as underdogs.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +172
- Oklahoma: -210
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 4.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
Lane Kiffin's Take: New-Look Oklahoma Program Succeeding
"Night and day [different from a year ago]. Very different. [Ben Arbuckle’s] done a great job. Presents a lot of problems. Runs the quarterback, plus-one runs, moves them around. They’ve got a background together, which obviously helps, too.
"This is a really big challenge. They do a great job. They’ve always had this defense. Really got this defense fixed the last couple years, and now their offense fixed. You’ve got a Top 10 team like you’re supposed to have at Oklahoma. "
