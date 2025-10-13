Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed for Week 9
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will navigate a pair of Southeastern Conference matchups to close out October with the Rebels set to suit up in back-to-back road games.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will hit the road to Athens (Ga.) on Saturday for a Week 8 showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs followed by a matchup in Norman (Okla.) against the Oklahoma Sooners.
After reaching the midway point in the 2025 season with an unblemished record, Ole Miss remains the talk of the town as a College Football Playoff contender.
Now, the gauntlet begins with Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs up next on the docket.
"Kirby does an amazing job over time of winning close games and winning in different styles depending on what’s going on," Kiffin said. "It’s why he’s one of the greatest coaches ever.
"You are talking about, what are we at, the sixth year now? The last time they lost in the regular season to a team not in Alabama or now Ole Miss is Florida in 2020, if I remember right. Think about that for a while.
"That’s dominance in the hardest conference, by far, to be dominant in. That’s coaching really well. A lot of good players, but coaching really well in situations and being really hard to beat."
Ole Miss and Georgia will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Sanford Stadium in Week 8 when the Rebels travel to the Peach State this weekend.
Now, the Week 9 kickoff time has been revealed for Kiffin and Co, for the program's matchup against Oklahoma.
Ole Miss and Oklahoma will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ABC with the Rebels hitting the road to Norman for what will be another significant SEC challenge.
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Rebound From Shaky Week 7 Showing
“We’re ranked fourth, but we played like the 84th-ranked team in the country throughout that game," Kiffin said on Saturday. "So quit reading the rat poison and make plays. Don’t make a penalty by hitting the quarterback in the head when we were about to get off the field and finish drives.”
