Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Lines in Week 10 SEC Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a Week 10 clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
After making a statement in a win over the Oklahoma Sooners this past Saturday, all eyes are on the Rebels as the program looks to continue making the push for a College Football Playoff berth.
But the Gamecocks present a unique challenge heading into Saturday night headlined by quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
"[Sellers] has had more missed sacks against him than any quarterback in the country — tackles or sacks combined," Kiffin said. "He’s really hard to bring down and does a great job.
"These guys on defense are very explosive. Got one of the best players in the country, you know, rushing you every snap. So, we’re going to have to have a really good preparation week.
"These guys ran a fake against us last last time and always have a lot of those and formations special teams-wise. So, very challenging.
"I hope our fans have a lot of energy and create a really, really great atmosphere. We’ve all wanted night SEC games here and and have one. So, I would really hope that we’d be able to to sell the game out."
Now, with all eyes on the Week 10 clash, Vegas has updated the betting lines with the Rebels coming in as significant favorites.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-114)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -520
- South Carolina: +385
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Need for a Sellout Crowd
"I think just for fans to understand what it’s like. It’s not just the third-down noise; it’s when you come into a stadium in warm-ups and it’s electric. As the opposing team, it it does a lot to you.
"When we go into those places, like last week or like Georgia, I got to talk all week about that to the players. You know, what the environment is going to be like and how intense it’s going to be and how much focus they’re going to need to do.
"So, it’d be great to have that here the whole game through. Night’s usually easier. It’s usually a lot more intense at night. Just how it works.
"So, hopefully being at night and being in a whatever playoff run, whatever you call this, that we sure would be excited to come watch, you’d think."
