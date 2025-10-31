The Grove Report

Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Start Time and Latest Betting Lines

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels host South Carolina in Week 10, set for an SEC showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 10 clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

With the Rebels looking to remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, a matchup against an SEC foe led by LaNorris Sellers awaits on Saturday.

Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with a 7-1 record as the Rebels continue trending towards the program's first College Football Playoff berth in 2025.

But the program is taking it one game at a time with the Gamecocks up next on the docket.

“Anytime that you have really talented players and you have an elite quarterback, you know, size speed ratio is off the charts. And, you know, he gives people a lot of problems,” said on Monday.

“(Sellers) has had more missed sacks against him than any quarterback in the country — tackles or sacks combined. He’s really hard to bring down and does a great job.”

Now, with all eyes on Week 10, Vegas has adjusted the odds with less than 24 hours until kickoff.

The Game Information: Week 10 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Ole Miss: -12.5 (-110)
  • South Carolina: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss: -460
  • South Carolina: +360

Total

  • Over 55.5 (-110)
  • Under 55.5 (-110)

Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Don't Take The Opponent Lightly

"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said this week.

"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule. 

