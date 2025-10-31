Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Start Time and Latest Betting Lines
Lane Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a Week 10 clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
With the Rebels looking to remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation, a matchup against an SEC foe led by LaNorris Sellers awaits on Saturday.
Kiffin and Co. enter the matchup with a 7-1 record as the Rebels continue trending towards the program's first College Football Playoff berth in 2025.
But the program is taking it one game at a time with the Gamecocks up next on the docket.
“Anytime that you have really talented players and you have an elite quarterback, you know, size speed ratio is off the charts. And, you know, he gives people a lot of problems,” said on Monday.
“(Sellers) has had more missed sacks against him than any quarterback in the country — tackles or sacks combined. He’s really hard to bring down and does a great job.”
Now, with all eyes on Week 10, Vegas has adjusted the odds with less than 24 hours until kickoff.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-110)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -460
- South Carolina: +360
Total
- Over 55.5 (-110)
- Under 55.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Don't Take The Opponent Lightly
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said this week.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.