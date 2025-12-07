Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Odds

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will host the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round of the College Football Playoff after clinching home-field advantage to open their postseason run.

In what will be new head coach Pete Golding's first game at the helm of the Ole Miss program, all eyes are on how the Rebels will perform without Lane Kiffin as the shot-caller.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, the official 12-team bracket is out with Ole Miss' game information against Tulane with the kickoff time, TV channel and more revealed.

College Football Playoff Rankings:

Indiana (13-0)* Ohio State (12-1) Georgia (12-1)* Texas Tech (12-1)* Oregon (11-1) Ole Miss (11-1) Texas A&M (11-1) Oklahoma (10-2) Alabama (10-3) Miami (10-2) Tulane (11-2) James Madison (12-1)

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

