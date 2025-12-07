The Early Betting Lines for Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane in College Football Playoff

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on December 20 for a College Football Playoff matchup against the Tulane Green Wave.

In what will be the Rebels' debut in the College Football Playoff, the program has earned an opportunity to host a home matchup in Oxford.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding will make his debut as the Rebels' shot-caller after being announced as Lane Kiffin's replacement after he departed for the LSU Tigers gig.

On the other side, the Tulane Green Wave will be led by head coach Jon Sumrall - who recently accepted the Florida Gators gig.

“I’ve got my iPad loaded up, getting ready to hop on a plane to go to Gainesville for a couple days,” Sumrall said on the CFP reveal show. “I’m gonna watch that game, a couple other games on the way down probably, you know, the biggest thing I felt like on the perimeter, they out physical this and kind of manhandled us at times, and that’s on both sides of the ball. I thought their DBs were really suffocating in coverage against us.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“We had a couple of drops that were not characteristic who we typically are, and then on the perimeter of their offense, we didn’t win the 50-50 opportunities in our defensive backfield at times. So we’ve got to make sure we handle those situations on the perimeter a lot better.”

Ole Miss defeated the Tulane Green Wave 45-10 in the regular season, but without Kiffin on the sidelines, how will the betting lines be adjusted?

The Game Information: College Football Playoff

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 11-1 (7-1 SEC)

Tulane Green Wave Record: 11-2 (7-1 AAC)

Odds, Spread and Total: College Football Playoff

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -17.5 (-104)

Tulane Green Wave: +17.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -880

Tulane Green Wave: +580

Total

Over 56.5 (-110)

Under 56.5 (-110)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Ole Miss is currently listed as 17.5-point favorites in the program's College Football Playoff debut against the Tulane Green Wave.

The over/under for the matchup sits at 56.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Green Wave.

College Football Playoff Rankings:

Indiana (13-0)* Ohio State (12-1) Georgia (12-1)* Texas Tech (12-1)* Oregon (11-1) Ole Miss (11-1) Texas A&M (11-1) Oklahoma (10-2) Alabama (10-3) Miami (10-2) Tulane (11-2) James Madison (12-1)

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20 on TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: