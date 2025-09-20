Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave: Start Time and TV Channel in Week 4 Battle
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will host the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a critical non-conference matchup.
No. 13 Ole Miss enters the clash riding a three-game winning streak, but the Green Wave next on the docket, the program is eying a competitive matchup.
Tulane comes in as one of the top Group of Five programs in America with Jon Sumrall at the helm of the program as he prepares for his return to Ole Miss.
“There’s a lot of challenges when you play Ole Miss — the schematics of what they do and how they do it,” Sumrall said in an interview with Rebel Grove. “Their tempo gives you problems, their splits and spacing.
“They’re such a well-coached offense. They’ll give you some open sets and then next play you’ll get a condensed set and some things where you lose a guy with your eyes.
"They do a lot that stress you out defensively. They’ve got good players. Their skill guys are elite. The quarterbacks, both have obvious strengths.”
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tulane Green Wave
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 3-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 3-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-112)
- Tulane: +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -440
- Tulane: +340
Total
- Over 61.5 (-105)
- Under 61.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 4 against the Green Wave.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Significant Challenge Ahead
“We’ve had a very physical week of practice, which is needed against this team because these guys play really well,” Kiffin said on Wednesday’s SEC Teleconference.
“They’re coached extremely well. Shoot, they’re like playing an SEC team. Highly explosive quarterback, dual threat, defense that tackles extremely well, plays really physical. Their scheme is great.
"It’s been proven over a number of places and coach (Jon Sumrall) knows how to win. He’s the fourth-highest winning percentage of any coach right now. I think that’s Ryan Day, Dan Lanning, Kirby Smart and him.”
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.