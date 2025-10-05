Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars: Kickoff Time, TV Channel in Week 7
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) will return to action in Week 7 for a non-conference matchup against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin and Co. are clicking on all cylinders out the gate this season with the Rebels riding a five-game winning streak out the gate in 2025.
After four consecutive wins, Kiffin and the Rebels squared off against the LSU Tigers in Week 5 with the program keeping the hot start alive with a top-five win over the Bayou Bengals.
Now, with a statement win for the program, Ole Miss has firmly cemented their status as a College Football Playoff contender with Fox Sports' Joel Klatt praising the program - discussing their chances to make a run in the SEC.
“This is wide open, man,” Klatt said. “Like, this was very difficult, and I think that you could put a lot of different combinations in this championship game.”
“Again, this could be anybody. This could be one of six or seven different matchups,” Klatt added later. “I think this league is very balanced at the top, is how I’ll say it. I don’t think there’s a great team in the SEC. I do think that it’s balanced at the top.”
Klatt has the Texas Longhorns as his first pick in the SEC Championship Game despite a slow start with Arch Manning under center.
“I think that Texas is going to right the ship,” said Klatt. “I think this weekend is going to have a lot to do with that. They’re on the road at Florida, in what looks to be a very precarious game – and I know that sounds crazy because of Florida’s struggles so far this year, but more on that a little bit later in the program.”
Which program will join the Longhorns? None other than Kiffin's Rebels.
“And then another team that, you look up and their schedule is just built in order to succeed this year? Their SEC schedule is not as difficult as other SEC schedules, and you look at the win that they had last weekend over LSU? It’s Ole Miss,” said Klatt.
But there are hurdles that will have to be jumped first with this week against Washington State next on the docket.
A look into the kickoff time and television options for Saturday in Oxford.
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Lane Kiffin's Take: Carry the Momentum Into the Bye Week
"We’ve had two really hard practices, another one tomorrow. Full pads today," Kiffin said this week. "The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on. Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that.
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
