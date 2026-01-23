Lane Kiffin Calls for Peace Between Ole Miss Football and LSU Tigers in Recent Post

In a move that was nothing short of controversial, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the LSU Tigers head coaching job on Nov. 30.

Kiffin took to social media to reveal his take on the situation where he ultimately departed Oxford 48 hours removed from solidifying a College Football Playoff berth after a win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

Despite Kiffin requesting to coach throughout the Rebels' postseason run, Ole Miss officials denied hi wishes with athletic director Keith Carter making the decision final.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said on Nov. 30.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Since the departure, social media has been swirling surrounding both the Ole Miss and LSU fanbases with multiple jawing matches occuring across the last 50-plus days.

Now, Kiffin has taken to social media where he's calling for peace between both the LSU and Ole Miss communities.

“It’s a sport, guys,” Kiffin posted on X. “Stop attacking each other personally and each other's families. Move on, and both sides just enjoy what they have. Make a grateful list of what you have this morning and focus on that, and not what you don’t have.”

Ole Miss and LSU have both - in their own ways - seen success this offseason with the pair of SEC rivals flaunting the top Transfer Portal Classes in America.

As the new era of Ole Miss Football unfolds, all eyes are on Sept. 19 when the LSU Tigers head to Oxford in what will be a matchup that will have the entire college football world tuned in.

