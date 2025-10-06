Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State: Kickoff Time, TV Channel and Betting Lines
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) remains the talk of the town after an unbeaten start to the season across the first six weeks of the year.
After coming out the gates firing on all cylinders with five consecutive wins, Lane Kiffin and Co. enjoyed an open date in Week 6 to hit the reset button.
"The message is we’ve got a lot of things to work on. Don’t listen to the outside noise about 5-0 and the ranking and all that," Kiffin said last week
"We’ve got a lot of things to work on. They’ve responded well. Very physical practices. We didn’t really need the bye, I didn’t feel like. We were in a good rhythm, but it is what it is.
"But I explained to them, the bye isn’t the bye week. That’s the weekend. You don’t play on the weekend. We’ve got to grind and really work. We’ve spent a lot of time not just on Washington State but Georgia. It’s been good."
The Game Information: Week 7 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Washington State Cougars
Kickoff Time: 11:45 a.m. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 5-0 (3-0 SEC)
Washington State Record: 3-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 7 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -32.5 (-105)
- Washington State: +32.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: N/A
- Washington State: N/A
Total
- Over 59.5 (-105)
- Under 59.5 (-115)
Kiffin and Co. enter Saturday's non-conference clash as 32.5-point favorites against the Cougars with an opportunity to continue the program's red-hot start.
The Rebels' Take: Ole Miss Clicking
“I think we just started jelling, like, a lot better,” Ole Miss right guard Patrick Kutas said last week. “Our first time playing was Georgia State all together, but it’s really just been week by week. "
We’re getting more comfortable with each other. We’re jelling, we’re starting to trust each other a lot more. So, that’s just a natural progression that’s going to happen.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Reacts to Oklahoma Sooners as Annual SEC Rival
Ole Miss Football Commit, Ex-Michigan Wolverines Pledge Shuts Down Recruitment
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.