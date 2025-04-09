Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver, Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Enjoying Fresh Start
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels handled business on the recruiting trail after reeling in a talented NCAA Transfer Portal haul during the winter window.
A newcomer that continued receiving rave reviews is Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Caleb Odom after making the move from Tuscaloosa to Oxford.
Odom was one of the most sought-after tight end prospects in America after signing with the Crimson Tide as a Top-100 prospect in the 2024 class.
A four-star tight end prospect at the time, Odom eventually elected to switch to wide receiver during spring camp in Tuscaloosa.
The Carrollton (Ga.) native hauled seven catches for 65 yards in 12 games with Alabama a season ago, but was mostly used as a blocker during his limited action.
Now, it's a fresh start for the former Alabama wideout with a chance to take significant reps with the Rebels.
Why Ole Miss? What led the former Crimson Tide receiver to join Kiffin and Co. for the 2025 season?
"Ultimately, I just wanted to be somewhere where I felt wanted and needed, and where I felt comfortable," Odom said Tuesday.
"So obviously having a relationship with Ole Miss out of high school, them being my second choice, it made sense to just get back up and get to know Coach (George) McDonald and get back up to see Coach (Lane) Kiffin and really just talk to them. That made it easier."
The talented pass-catcher will be thrust into the mix rather quickly with the Rebels losing multiple key contributors from a season ago to the 2025 NFL Draft.
What can Odom provide the Rebels moving forward? 247Sports has the breakdown from his time on the prep scene prior to taking his talents to Alabama for the 2024 season.
"A move tight end prospect that could blossom into a true difference maker on Saturdays given athleticism, natural ball skills and play speed. Saw a high volume of targets as a junior while being deployed primarily as an outside wide receiver.
"Came up in a big way for Georgia's AAAAAA runner-up, averaging just over 80 yards receiving per game.
"Very fluid as a route runner and has excellent spatial awareness, which likely stems from a decorated hoops background. Owns a higher success rate in contested-catch situations as he does a nice job of consistently positioning himself to make a play and then securing the ball away from his body.
"Lacks the play strength and technique to really hold his own as an in-line blocker, but has shown that he can move defenders out on the perimeter, and is likely only going to add more value to the run game once he adds mass to a promising, yet slender frame that's believed to be hovering right around 6-foot-5, 215 pounds.
"Should be viewed as a potential mismatch and one of the top offensive weapons in the class of 2024. Likely going to need some seasoning before he's ready to go, but skillset suggests that he could thrive in a modern spread attack. NFL upside."
