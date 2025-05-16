Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver, Former Coveted Prospect Reveals Transfer Destination
Ole Miss wide receiver Jarnorris Hopson revealed in April that he would be departing Oxford and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after a short stint with the program.
The well-traveled wideout made his way to Ole Miss following a stint as walk-on with Mississippi State in 2022 and one season with Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2023.
Hopson was a Top-100 JUCO prospect following one season with Northwest Mississippi. He was a Top-15 wide receiver available once he signed with the Rebels a season ago.
During his breakout season at the JUCO level, Hopson posted 35 receptions for 443 yards and four touchdowns.
From there, he made the move to the SEC after transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2024 season.
Then, the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder elected to depart Lane Kiffin and the Rebels after one season with the program.
After stints with Mississippi State, Northwest Mississippi College and Ole Miss, Hopson has now made his fourth move.
The Magnolia State wideout has signed with Lane College for the 2025 season. The Division II school in Jackson (Tenn.) will give Hopson a chance to make an immediate impact.
Ole Miss has seen multiple players from the 2025 spring roster depart Oxford after time with Kiffin and Co.
Where have the departing Rebels landed?
The Departing Rebels: Transfers Find New Homes
Pierce Clarkson: Quarterback
Clarkson, who transferred to Kiffin's program during the winter window of the portal, elected to depart following less than five months in the Magnolia State.
After two seasons with Louisville, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made the move to Oxford after seeing limited playing time time with the Cardinals.
Then, he made the decision to hop back in the portal with the attention of multiple Power Four schools.
Ole Miss handed the keys to youngster Austin Simmons during Spring Camp where he will look to take over following the departure of Jaxson Dart.
It was Simmons and Clarkson who competed for meaningful reps with Kiffin and Co. ultimately rolling with Simmons, leading to the departure of the former Louisville signal-caller.
After a stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, Clarkson has now found his new home after committing to the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday.
Akelo Stone: Defensive Lineman
Stone, who initially joined Lane Kiffin's program after three seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, appeared in 11 games for the Rebels in 2024.
After double-digit appearances, Stone finished the season with 15 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one quarterback hurry and a pass breakup last season.
Stone played 286 snaps for the Rebels while taking reps with both the defensive unit and the special teams unit throughout his time with Ole Miss.
He wrapped up his stint in Oxford with 27 total tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across two seasons.
Now, he's made his decision. Stone will make a return to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for his final season of eligibility.
Other Departures to Know:
- OL Cam East: Tulsa
- Jordon Simmons: Georgia State
- Jordan Smart: Arkansas State
