Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma State Transfer Preparing for Massive Year
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason after securing double-digit newcomers via the free agent market.
After losing multiple wide receivers following the 2024 season, Kiffin and Co. reloaded through the Transfer Portal.
One name that immediately stole headlines was Oklahoma State Cowboys wideout De'Zhaun Stribling.
Stribling was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school prior to committing to Washington State in 2021.
During his two years in Pullman, he reeled in 95 catches for 1,073 yards and 10 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State ahead of the 2023 offseason.
Despite suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2023 season, Stribling caught 66 passes for 1,080 yards and seven touchdowns across his two-year tenure in Stillwater with the Cowboys.
Stribling has been a productive receiver at both stops with Washington State and Oklahoma State with the chance to carry his momentum in Oxford.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder is a speedster that can take the top off of the defense at any moment with his quick, twitchy footwork.
He was recorded as the fastest player in the nation in Week 5 after being recorded running at 22.3 miles per hour on a 77-yard flea-flicker touchdown against Kansas State.
It's no secret Stribling has elite versatility and has the opportunity to fit into the Ole Miss offense like a glove.
Ole Miss has a retooled wide receiver room with Tre Harris and Co. departing for the next level with Stribling looking to quickly become a key contributor for the program.
"I’m really excited about the players that came in. So when you go out there and look, you know, you feel like, ‘okay, hey, we got a really good shot out here.’ Now they got to develop and play together with the quarterback. But it’s a really good looking room," Kiffin said of his new-look wide receiver room during Spring Camp.
All eyes will be on the Rebels during Fall Camp in August with a myriad of newcomers set to come in and compete for starting roles ahead of the 2026 season.
