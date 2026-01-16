Ole Miss Football Offensive Lineman Reveals Transfer Destination to Auburn Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman TJ Hedrick has signed with the Auburn Tigers after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following one season in Oxford, he revealed via social media on Thursday.

Hedrick signed with the Rebels as a three-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle prior to taking a redshirt season across his lone year in the Magnolia State.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder will have four years of eligibility remaining on The Plains after making his move official this week.

"Rated as three-star prospect by all major recruiting services … Ranked as the No. 45 offensive tackle prospect in the country by On3 industry rankings," Hedrick's Ole Miss bio says.

"Earned four varsity letters at Community School of Naples High School … Took home all-state accolades in 2024 … Earned first-team all-district honors in 2022 and 2023 … Chose Ole Miss over offers from Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi State, among others … Coached by Michael Stannard."

Now, he's heading to an SEC rival for the 2026 season, but he isn't the only ex-Rebel to make a move from Ole Miss to an in-conference program.

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman is heading to Baton Rouge after revealing a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Friday.

Harper put pen to paper with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers last fall.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) native ascended into one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 recruit in his cycle - blossoming into one of the Rebels' top signees.

Then, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper made his move to depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026 via social media.

The Transfer Departures [17]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons

OL PJ Wilkins

WR Winston Watkins, Jr.

LB Jaden Yates

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

LB TJ Dottery

EDGE Da'Shawn Womack

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

