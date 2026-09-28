Ole Miss' Loss to Florida Changed the Margin for Error

No. 4 Ole Miss suffered its worst loss since the 2023 season, 52-28 to No. 21 Florida this past Saturday.

The recent AP poll reflected this blowout well, with the Gators rising to No. 8, while the Rebels slid to No. 9. Although Ole Miss is still inside the top-10, the margin for error for the rest of this season is razor thin.

With matchups against No. 25 Missouri at home (Oct. 17th), No. 1 Texas in Austin (Oct. 24th), No. 2 Georgia at home (Nov. 7th), and the Egg Bowl against No. 16 Mississippi State (Nov. 27th). The remaining schedule could prove to be a gauntlet if there isn't a serious adjustment this week during the bye week.

What Has to Change?

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) walks off the field during a timeout against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The immediate red flag is the defense. Florida quarterback Aaron Philo completed just eight passes beyond the line of scrimmage and finished Saturday's game 16/23 for 193 yards and a touchdown. Allowing nearly 200 yards while allowing just eight completions is concerning, to say the least. Coupled with the even more egregious 302 total rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns allowed by the Rebels' defense, serious work needs to be done from front to back.

Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark combined for 41 carries, 268 yards and four touchdowns. On the opposite side of the ball, the run game struggled without Kewan Lacy. Ole Miss finished with 128 total rushing yards; however, no rusher finished over 50 yards for the Rebels. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was the team's leading rusher with 44 yards. Running backs Makhi Frazier and JT Lindsey combined for 19 carries and just 73 yards, an average of 3.8 yards per carry.

The run game was a position group that many believed was upgraded across the board, but that didn't seem to be the case Saturday. One game isn't cause to panic and write Lindsey and Frazier off immediately, but rushing totals and yards per carry have to improve as the SEC schedule intensifies.

The good news is that Ole Miss has an open date this week, and next week is a trip four hours east on Interstate 40 to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. The Commodores will prove whether this team is back on track, or if the problems seen in the Swamp have persisted. The Rebels have a playoff spot that is theirs to lose, and after Saturday's contest, the coming bye week marks a fork in the road for how the rest of this season will play out.

Ole Miss has an open date this week and will return to action against Vanderbilt in Nashville on October 10th. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.

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