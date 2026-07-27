Why Ole Miss Has One of the SEC's Most Versatile Defenses

Unlike other coaches, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding's defensive scheme doesn't have a label.

It's a system built on range, keeping opposing offenses on their toes by disguising a hybrid linebacker who can line up anywhere.

With a defense built on such variety, it could be hard for fans to crown the unit with an identity. But that's exactly the Rebels' strength: versatility.

A Scheme Built to Disguise, Not Just Attack

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the defense is known for its flexibility, the unit still has its core identity.

The Ole Miss defense primarily operates out of a 4-2-5; it features four linemen, two linebackers, and five defensive backs. This scheme trades a linebacker for an extra defensive back, allowing the secondary to play freely in space.

Pete Golding takes this unit to the next level by using disguises; opposing offenses will receive the same personnel but be attacked from different angles. A linebacker who just dropped back into coverage could be rushing the passer the next snap.

The extra open space is a big concern when using extra defenders to rush the passer, but Golding usually leaves a linebacker in coverage for safekeeping. The other linebacker is reading and reacting to the opposing offense, keeping the back of the defense secure even when blitzing extra rushers.

It's disciplined versatility, keeping the front looks the same pre-snap but behaving differently possession to possession.

Suntarine Perkins, the Hybrid Piece That Makes It All Work

It takes a different kind of player to succeed in a versatile/hybrid role; Suntarine Perkins is that kind of player.

It definitely helps that Perkins is an amazing athlete, possessing elite speed and agility, which plays into his hybrid role. His closing burst and downhill speed allow him to act as an edge rusher or blitzing linebacker; his sideline-to-sideline speed helps him drop back into coverage as a traditional linebacker.

Suntarine Perkins is completely capable of playing positionless football, stepping up as a pass-rusher or off-ball linebacker dependent on the snap.

Yet, due to his versatility, Perkins has never been able to rack up a season of steady production. This leaves 2026 as much of a proving ground for him as the rest of the unit.

Perkins is proof that Golding's scheme isn't just about play-calls; it's about having players ready to make those calls unpredictable.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.