Ole Miss' Henry Parrish Proves RB1 Status In Win Over Middle Tennessee
While Henry Parrish Jr. might have taken a two-year vacation out in Miami, he looked at home in his second game back with Ole Miss.
Parrish, the team's hopeful replacement for Quinshon Judkins, set the tone for the No. 5 Rebels en route to a 52-3 win over Middle Tennessee at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium Saturday evening.
Jaxson Dart's record-setting performance stole the headlines Sunday morning, but Parrish stole the show on Saturday in front of the Rebel faithful.
The senior posted career-highs in rushing yards (165) and touchdowns (four) on 14 carries. He established dominance with 51 yards on his first drive down the field for six points.
Lane Kiffin wanted to make sure the run game was established after last week's pass-happy performance in a win against FCS Furman. Now, he might have two tailbacks making up for the loss of one.
"(Parrish) did well here as a true freshman and glad he came back, obviously," Kiffin said postgame. "He had a great summer, he got here late and his weight was down. Put a lot of good weight on and has worked really hard for this, that was great to see."
Judkins' departure for Ohio State left questions of quality in Oxford. Ulysses Bentley had been in the system for years after transferring over from SMU, but he never took over as a top runner.
He might not now with Parrish leading the team in carries, rushing yards and touchdowns while averaging 9.3 yards per run.
Everyone knows Dart, who's on pace for over 4,000 passing yards and 30-plus touchdowns, will see his fair share of snaps entering next week's road test against Wake Forest. But the Rebels want to be multiple in their offense if they plan to become a staple of the SEC in 2024.
That starts with Parrish and Bentley. So far, it's been mostly Parrish.
Wouldn't it be something of a homecoming if Parrish picked back up where he started as a full circle moment in his career?
"Knowing that I put in the work day in and day out. I don't complain, I work. I grind," Parrish said postgame. "I grind hard, and you can see it on the field."