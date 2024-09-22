Ole Miss Holds Convincing Lead Over Georgia Southern at Halftime
OXFORD -- The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels opened up an early lead over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday night, and they rode the momentum to a 24-7 lead at halftime.
The Rebels took the ball to start the game and quickly capitalized, scoring in 31 seconds with a 40-yard pass to Tre Harris followed by a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Juice Wells. The Rebels then capitalized on an early Georgia Southern turnover but settled for a field goal from Caden Davis to make it 10-3 Ole Miss.
JJ Pegues was shaken up on the fumble recovery but returned to the sideline after a brief stint in the locker room.
The Rebels defense got a stop, and Ole Miss went on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that finished in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Jordan Watkins to put the Rebels up 17-0 with 4:39 left in the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, the Eagles were driving after a big fourth down conversion and a JJ Pegues facemask, but the Rebels had control, leading 17-0.
The Rebels looked to be getting off the field on that possession, but a holding penalty gave the Eagles a first down inside the Ole Miss 20-yard line. Clay Helton pulled out the tricks with a direct snap to the running back who threw to a wide-open Eagle receiver, the first touchdown the Rebels have given up all season to make the score Ole Miss 17, Georgia Southern 7.
The Eagles opted to try and trick the the Rebels on the ensuing kickoff with an onside kick originally called out of bounds, but after review was overturned to Georgia Southern ball. The Rebels defense, however, would hold, forcing a punt and setting Ole Miss up inside its own 10.
The final highlight of the half came later in the second quarter on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Dart to Harris to give Ole Miss its 24-7 lead. You can follow along here for live updates from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Halftime Stats
Jaxson Dart: 15-22, 259 yards, 3 touchdowns
Tre Harris: 6 receptions, 141 yards, 1 touchdown
Juice Wells: 3 receptions, 66 yards, 1 touchdown
Pooh Paul: 6 tackles, 4 solo, 1.5 sacks, 2 TFLs