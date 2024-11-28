Ole Miss Injury Report: Will Tre Harris Play Against Mississippi State In Egg Bowl?
Ole Miss has one final game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with its veteran class. Jaxson Dart, Jordan Watkins, Jared Ivey and others plan on taking the field Friday afternoon for the annual Egg Bowl.
Will senior receiver and go-to-target Tre Harris? Less than a week after returning to the active roster, the senior receiver went back to being questionable on the injury report.
Harris, who became the first Rebels receiver since Donatrio Drummond in 2021 to finish the season with 1,000 receiving yards, exited Ole Miss' loss at Florida last Saturday after landing awkwardly on a reception made just before the end of the second quarter.
Harris has been dealing with a lower-body injury for most of the season and missed several games, including a Week 10 road victory over Arkansas and a Week 11 home win against then-No. 2 Georgia.
Even after missing several games, Harris still leads the SEC with 1,030 receiving yards. He was on pace for an All-American season before an injury suffered in a win over South Carolina sidelined him for several weeks.
Tight end Dae'Quan Wright, defensive end Princely Umanmielen and center Reese McIntrye are all expected to play. Running back Logan Diggs, who has been upping his rep count over the past several weeks, is also listed as "questionable" about making his Rebels debut in the final game of the regular season.
For the Bulldogs, no one is expected to be out that played in Week 13's loss against Missouri. Running back Keyvone Lee and quarterback Blake Shapen both won't play after suffering season-ending injuries against Florida in late September.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.