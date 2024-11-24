Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart Focused On Finishing Season 'The Right Way' After Florida Loss
The Ole Miss Rebels were served a massive blow to their College Football Playoff chances on Saturday in a 24-17 loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville, and quarterback Jaxson Dart was emotional following the result.
After the game, Dart was made available to the media where he issued an apology to his teammates, coaches and fans for he and the Rebels not coming through in a game where a win was needed to keep hopes of reaching the CFP alive.
"The only thing I can really say right now is I'm sorry," Dart said. "I'm sorry to my teammates. I'm sorry to my coaches. I'm sorry for the fans. We can't lose these games. This one's going to hurt for a really long time. That's all I can really say now is I'm sorry.
"I don't really know how to describe it right now. Put a lot of time, put a lot of effort in, and it sucks when you lose these games."
With the Rebels likely out of the College Football Playoff picture (barring some chaos above them), their goals for finishing the season have changed. Ole Miss will play host to Mississippi State on Friday in the annual Egg Bowl, and after that comes a bowl game.
For a team that was expected to reach the CFP this season, that's a big blow to morale, but Dart is hoping to finish the season on the right note, regardless of what happens in the playoff conversation.
"I don't know what's going to happen," Dart said. "I have assumptions, but I just really want to finish the year off the right way."
Kickoff between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Friday is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.