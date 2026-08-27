Ole Miss Lands 4 Players in ESPN's Top 100, But One Key Name is Missing

ESPN released its top 100 college football player rankings ahead of the 2026 season. The Ole Miss Rebels had four players make the list: Trinidad Chambliss (5th), Kewan Lacy (6th), Will Echoles (26th), and Suntarine Perkins (62nd).

This doesn't come as much of a surprise. These four players have received plenty of praise this offseason, and the duo of Chambliss and Lacy are at the forefront of early Heisman Trophy conversations.

Meanwhile, Echoles led Power Four defensive tackles in quarterback pressures (39) and finished with five sacks. Perkins was a major contributor during last year's College Football Playoff run. However, one player is missing from the list.

Where is Patrick Kutas?

Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A couple of other Rebels had a case for the top 100 rankings. Linebacker Keaton Thomas and defensive end Kam Franklin should've also been considered, but Patrick Kutas is a surprising omission.

Kutas was recognized by SEC coaches, earning preseason SEC Third-Team honors. However, he came up short in these rankings, though Kutas won't likely pay much attention to this. He's been clear about keeping his routine the same.

"The approach stays the same, really. Just consistently be me, be the best version of me that I can be and just be versatile," Kutas said. "Be able to do things that other people can't. I just think being able to be adaptable and being able to be a leader is kind of the main thing."

The offensive line is composed of returners, but Kutas will lead this group. Games are won up front, and Kutas is an exceptional player. He is one of the premier offensive linemen in the country and he should be recognized as such.

Meanwhile, Thomas is another player who could easily make the top-100 list by the end of the season. The Baylor transfer has flown under the radar, but he was a massive addition to the defense. He has the intangibles to be an elite linebacker.

The Other Four Players Aren't a Surprise

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It certainly wasn't shocking to see the other four players on the list. Lacy was equally sensational as his teammate Chambliss last season. If these two are healthy, the Rebels' ceiling is limitless. They will be exciting to watch this year.

The Rebels have the luxury of four players at the top of their respective positions. If the rest of the team can perform well, Ole Miss should have a fun season.

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