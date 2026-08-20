Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Land on Preseason Coaches' All-SEC Teams

The SEC is home to some of the best football programs in the country. Year after year, the conference produces intense games and quality talent on the field.

The Ole Miss Rebels defied expectations last season, becoming the last SEC team standing in the College Football Playoff. Fueled by the sudden emergence of Trinidad Chambliss, the Rebels had an unforgettable year, and they will look to do the same in 2026.

Head coach Pete Golding stocked up on transfer portal players and returned several key contributors. The loaded roster was on full display in the latest preseason recognition.

Who Made the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team?

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Wednesday, the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team was released, and Ole Miss had seven players represented.

First-Team: Trinidad Chambliss (QB), Kewan Lacy (RB), Will Echoles (DL)

Second-Team: Suntarine Perkins (LB), Lucas Carneiro (PK, KOS)

Third-Team: Patrick Kutas (OL), Kam Franklin (DL)

To no one's surprise, the trio of Chambliss, Lacy, and Echoles was on the first team. Chambliss has received tons of praise this offseason, and he's set up to have a historic year.

The same applies to Lacy and Echoles. The Rebels' running back set single-season records in rushing yards (1,567) and touchdowns (24). It wouldn't be surprising if he puts up similar production this season. Keeping him fresh will be important. The offense's ceiling goes as high as Lacy is willing to take it.

Echoles is adjusting to a leadership role on the defense. He's spoken about setting an example for the younger players, and what better guy to learn from than one of the premier defensive tackles in the country.

Were Any Players Snubbed?

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of the players added to the list were guys on the roster last season. Not a single transfer portal player found their way onto any of the teams.

Keaton Thomas had an argument for the second or third team. The Baylor transfer was one of the top portal additions and should be a huge part of the defense this season. Thomas may not be a familiar name among the coaches, hence the snub.

That seems to be a common theme with the Rebels. Sure, they debuted at No. 9 in the Preseason AP Poll, but plenty of players are flying under the radar. Conversations around Ole Miss are fueled by the returners, and rightfully so because they're familiar names.

But there are exciting faces on the defensive end like Thomas, Edwin Joseph, and Jalyn Crawford who could make a name for themselves this season.

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