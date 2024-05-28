Ole Miss Lands In Top 10 Of On3’s Post-Spring/Transfer Portal Rankings
How good was Ole Miss' recruiting class in 2024? What about its transfer portal class?
Top 10. Both secured a consensus Top 10 finish on On3's rankings.
The publication polled its top three names, who each placed the Rebels inside the top 10. Host J.D. PicKell had Ole Miss listed the highest at No. 5. Andy Staples, On3's lead reporter, had them at No. 9, stating that the Rebels need to 'beat an elite team’ to move up the polls.
Columnist Jesse Simonton recently released his top 25 poll, having Ole Miss at No. 6, thus giving the program the clean sweep.
“Coming off their best season in school history (11-2), the Rebels have gone all-in on making the CFP and competing for an SEC Championship this fall. Lane Kiffin did yeoman’s work retaining the key portions of Ole Miss’ roster and adding star transfers like Walter Nolen and Juice Wells. During the spring, the Rebels grabbed a pair of tailbacks to supplement the offense’s lone weakness.- Jesse Simonton on Ole Miss
“If a defense full of mercenary transfers can coalesce, Ole Miss will top last year’s historic season.”
All three expect Ole Miss to make the postseason in 2024. They should given that the Rebels return over 65 percent of their staff from a roster that finished with a victory over Penn State in the Peach Bowl.
Headlined by Heisman contender Jaxson Dart, the Rebels return star receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, tight end Caden Prieskorn and defensive linemen Jared Ivey and JJ Pegues. They also brought up running back Ulysses Bentley, who should take over as the No. 1 option with the loss of Quinshon Judkins.
In the transfer portal, Ole Miss picked up the No. 3 transfer portal class — per On3's rankings — with names like edge rusher Princely Umanmielen (Florida), linebacker Chris Paul (Arkansas), defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Texas A&M), cornerback Isaiah Hamilton (Houston), safety Key Lawrence (Oklahoma), running back Henry Parrish (Miami), and receiver Juice Wells (South Carolina).
Earlier this week, Ole Miss secured the commitment of All-Conference USA defensive lineman Chris Hardie. During his time at Jacksonville State, he totaled 101 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks for his career.
Staples said the Rebels have a roster good enough to compete for a national title. Their schedule, however, might also bode well in their favor, with only Georgia serving as a trap game. The matchup, however, is in Oxford, which should give them an advantage after bettering the defensive line.
Ole Miss can prove it's ready to compete come Week 1 against FCS Furman at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31.