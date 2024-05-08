Ole Miss Lands On On3's Top 10 WR Groups Entering 2024
Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Juice Wells. Good luck finding a better passing trio than that in the country for any team, including Ole Miss, entering 2024.
On3 would tend to agree with the sentiment based on its latest rankings for pass-catchers heading into the offseason. While the Rebels' trio didn't take the top crown, they did land inside the top five at No. 4.
The Rebels are flush with receiving talent in 2024, bringing back top targets Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins, as well as promising underclassman Ayden Williams. Harris ranks No. 2 among all returning wideouts in the SEC in yards (985), per catch average (18.2) and touchdowns (eight).
This offseason, Ole Miss also added former South Carolina standout Juice Wells and No. 1 JUCO receiver Deion Smith. Wells was an All-SEC performer in 2022 before missing most of the 2023 season with a foot injury. Smith is a 6-3, 180-pound perimeter threat who caught a couple touchdowns for LSU as a freshman in 2021. - ON3's Jesse Simonton
Harris headlines the trio after setting the tone last season as the No. 1 weapon. The Louisiana Tech transfer made his presence felt in Week 1 against FCS Mercer with four touchdowns and carried it over for a career-high 985 yards.
Watkins was the consistent secondary weapon, totaling 741 yards and three scores. He only surpassed the triple-digits marker three times, but he averaged 5.3 catches per contest and 14 yards per reception.
Wells, the newbie in the room, has proven to be a No. 1 threat opposite a first-round-caliber target during his time at South Carolina. Two years ago while splitting duties with Xavier Leggette, Wells caught 63 passes for 983 yards. The year prior at FCS James Madison, he led all CAA receivers with over 1,200 yards.
Most teams are lucky to have one top weapon. Ole Miss has three — four if you to were to include tight end Caden Prieskorn, who also landed among On3's top 10 options at the positions entering the year.
Jaxson Dart said following a win over Penn State in the Peach Bowl he'd be back for 'The Last Dance' in Oxford this upcoming fall. Harris followed. Then Prieskorn. Then Watkins. Wells, who was limited to three games in 2023, joined The Grove quartet to round out the gauntlet.
It'll be interesting to see how much improved the Rebels' passing game is with so many targets to take on, but one receiver should go over 1,000 yards. Should two hit the mark, a playoff berth shouldn't be a goal, but rather an expectation in Oxford.