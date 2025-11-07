Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Slams Door Shut on Taking New York Giants Job in the Future
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as a hot commodity on this year's coaching carousel as jobs across America become available.
No. 7 Ole Miss is in the midst of a strong 8-1 season in Oxford with the program's College Football Playoff chances higher than ever, but it hasn't stopped Kiffin from being in headlines for other reasons.
Fast forward to Wednesday and former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart saw his father reveal a private exchange he had with Kiffin.
Dart's father jokingly stated on the "Bleav in Ole Miss" podcast that he texted Kiffin about potentially becoming the next head coach of the New York Giants - where Dart is currently taking the NFL by storm.
"I think [New York radio host] Boomer Esiason had said something in the media today that maybe they should throw out a potential coaching (offer) to Kiffin, and he just sent it over with a smirk and just said, ‘It’s too cold in New York for me.’ It’s just kind of funny," the elder Dart told the "Bleav in Ole Miss" podcast.
"But we have our weekly interactions with him and his family, and Jaxson holds high regard. I think Kiffin is one of his most trusted allies, and I think he uses him for advice in a lot of different ways.
"So, there’s constant communication between them, even today, and there’s a lot of that between our families. I don’t think we could have asked for a more special coach relationship between our family and our son. So, we’re very, very grateful for coach Kiff."
Kiffin has emerged as the top target for the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators gigs with national analysts calling it "The Lane Kiffin Show" during this year's coaching carousel.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
As the 2025 season winds down, the future of Kiffin remains in question as a decision looms whether he will remain in Oxford with Ole Miss or depart for another gig elsewhere.
