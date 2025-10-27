Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Talks Coaching Rumors As LSU Tigers, Florida Gators Come Open
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has emerged as the top candidate for open jobs across the college football landscape with programs preparing to roll out the red carpet.
Kiffin is in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with the program flaunting a 7-1 record this fall to go along with statement victories over the LSU Tigers and Okahoma Sooners as the College Football Playoff odds favor the Rebels.
But the success in the Magnolia State is set to have other programs calling with the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers seeing their coaching jobs become available.
Just one week after Florida fired Billy Napier, the LSU Tigers relieved Brian Kelly of his duties with the news being made official on Sunday night in Baton Rouge.
Now, Kiffin has emerged as a top candidate for both jobs where he addressed the rumors during a Monday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“Just so you know, because you haven’t known me very long, Pat, I have never made a decision based off money, nor will I,” Kiffin said. “For a lot of people, they’re just like, ‘Well, money, and it does this and does that.’ I’ve seen too many examples in life where money does not buy happiness.
"So I’m never going to make a decision off of money, nor do I care about it. [My agent] Jimmy Sexton gets really mad when I say that. He’s like, ‘We got to get this. We got to get this.’ And, I’m like, ‘Jimmy, I don’t care.’ And he goes, ‘I do!’”
Kiffin addressed the coaching carousel with his team last Friday, according to ESPN, with the Rebels simply looking to remain focused on the task at hand this season with College Football Playoff goals.
“I usually don’t talk about it with the team because we’ve dealt with it for a number of years because our players have performed really well and won a lot of games here. This attention has come with that,” Kiffin said.
“I thought last week it was important late in the week to address it on Friday because we have so many new players. They hadn’t been here last year or before that to see these job rumors come up. I told them, ‘this is a product of how you guys play.
"They see the way you play and fans are like we want that system and coach.’ I told them it’s a compliment to them and I think it’s easier nowadays because basically the same thing happens to them.
"What happens when our freshman receiver has a good game? Saturday night he has three calls from other places telling him to come here and we’ll give you more money before the portal opens. They deal with this all the time, so I don’t think it’s that big of a deal to them. This is just the world they live in.”
Kiffin remains in headlines, but the most important piece on his mind is navigating the 2025 season and punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
