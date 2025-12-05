Ole Miss Legend Claims Nick Saban Played Integral Role In Lane Kiffin Going To LSU

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football world, Lane Kiffin made the unprecedented decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run for the LSU Tigers job.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic campaign with a College Football Playoff berth seemingly locked in, but Kiffin has made his move to Baton Rouge.

“Yeah, I think that, you know, it was a really difficult decision and, when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, back and forth and there’s multiple options, you know? "There were really, you know, four different places, you know, that we had to think about in this,” said Kiffin.

“And, I just talked to them, and it really was apparent too. I felt like everybody I talked to outside of the state that I was in all basically said the same thing, okay. They all said, man, you are going to regret it if you don’t take the shot and you don’t go to LSU.

"It’s the best job in America with the best resources, and to win it. And, it’s obviously been done here before by a number of people.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin relied on his family and mentors to assist in the decision-making process where Nick Saban and Pete Carroll emerged as key pieces in his move.

“Pete Carroll, really – he told me, you know, that he always told my dad that he’d look out for me, and so, when we were talking, he really channeled him, knowing him for so long, and he said this is exactly what he would do,” Kiffin added. “He would tell you, boy, go get it, go for it.”

“And, you know, Coach Saban kind of coached at another place in this conference, so I can’t really say exactly what he said,” Kiffin said, as the media in the room laughed. “But, I’ll say I think the world of Coach Saban, and I respect him.”

Now, Ole Miss Football legend, and NFL great Archie Manning, has weighed in on how the Rebels never stood a chance to retain him.

"We didn't have a chance to keep him at Ole Miss because we had God and Nick Saban telling him to go to LSU," Manning said.

Now, Kiffin has made his move. He's the new head coach of the LSU Tigers with the Ole Miss Rebels elevating Pete Golding as the new head coach of the program amid Kiffin's departure.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam

Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'

Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee

Join the Community: