Ole Miss Legend Eli Manning Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist
Eli Manning is one of the all-time greats at Ole Miss, and he is in the running to become one of the all-time greats to ever suit up in the National Football League.
On Saturday, it was revealed that Manning is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Manning, chosen with the first overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft, spent his entire professional career with the New York Giants and led the franchise to two Super Bowl wins.
Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFL where he put up over 57,000 passing yards and 366 touchdowns. He was named to four Pro Bowls in his career and twice earned the distinction of being named Super Bowl MVP.
His storied college career began in 2000, and he saw action in four campaigns for the Rebels, eventually leading them to a 10-win season in 2003, complete with a victory in the Cotton Bowl over Oklahoma State. That season also saw Manning finish third in Heisman voting and win the Maxwell Award.
He finished his Ole Miss career with 10,119 passing yards, 81 passing touchdowns and 35 interceptions. Manning's passing yardage record at Ole Miss was surpassed earlier this season by Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart.
Manning's No. 10 jersey was retired by Ole Miss in 2021, joining his father Archie whose No. 18 is also retired on campus.
Manning is one of 15 modern-era players who made the cut as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the selection committee may elect up to five members to this year's class. The Class of 2025 will be unveiled on Feb. 6, and it will be officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame in August.