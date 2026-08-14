Ole Miss Linebacker Named to Butkus Award Watch List

The Ole Miss Rebels have major familiar faces back with the team. On offense, key contributors like Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Deuce Alexander returned. The defensive line saw guys like Kam Franklin, Will Echoles, and Suntarine Perkins also return to Oxford.

But the Rebels' defense is composed of transfer portal players. At linebacker, head coach Pete Golding brought in Keaton Thomas (Baylor) and Luke Ferrelli (Cal). They'll play important roles, and they could be an exciting pairing.

Thomas has received plenty of preseason hype. He's been selected to multiple preseason All-America teams and was named All-SEC Preseason Second Team. Thomas was added to another watch list on Thursday.

Keaton Thomas on the Butkus Award Watch List

Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) celebrates after a sack. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Thomas was named to the preseason watch list for the 42nd annual Butkus Award. This award is handed to college football's best linebacker. Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez won the award last season.

Thomas is looking to become the first Ole Miss linebacker to win the award since Patrick Willis won it in 2006. It's certainly possible he could win.

At Baylor, Thomas led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons. He's recorded 3.5 career sacks, two interceptions, and one touchdown. He was one of the best parts of that Bears' defense.

Now, he'll get an opportunity to shine at a much higher level with the Rebels. Thomas will look to help out in the run game and be a big-time playmaker for Golding's defense. Thomas spoke about Golding playing a factor in his decision to come to Oxford, per The Rebel Walk.

"I mean, at practice, we attack," Thomas said. "He (Golding) loves to attack. He loves guys who work hard, and so I wanted to be a part of a culture that has that same ideology, just coming in and working and earning everything that you get."

Thomas can be the answer to many of Ole Miss' biggest defensive issues last season. They allowed 4.1 yards per carry, and with Thomas and Perkins, that problem can be quickly erased. Thomas is a downhill linebacker who wraps up running backs well.

The Rebels will have plenty of new faces in the backend of this defense. But make no mistake, Golding has star-studded players, and soon enough, the college football world will know Thomas' name.

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