Ole Miss May Finally Have the Type of Team That Can Win Ugly

"Winning ugly" means securing a victory despite making mistakes and playing poorly. Instead of trying to be perfect, it emphasizes grit, mental toughness, and adaptability.

Previous Ole Miss teams were built on the foundation of being as explosive as possible, but due to a lack of fundamentals and depth, the Rebels had to score 35+ every game. However, the 2026 roster seems to be built on a different concept.

The Rebels this season are a deeper, more balanced team, able to survive low-scoring games and win when things aren't going their way.

This may be the first Ole Miss team in years to win consistently through sheer determination and strategic adjustments.

The Offense Doesn’t Have to Be Perfect

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball and scores a touchdown during the first round of the College Football Playoff | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss will have more of a balance between the pass and run, being able to adjust if a part of the offense isn't clicking. The Rebels' versatile quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and explosive back Kewan Lacy allow them to take this approach. If Trinidad can't connect with the receivers, Kewan will get more carries, and vice versa.

To keep this balance secured, the offensive line has maintained continuity while still retooling the unit. The Rebels returned their entire interior, but still acquired more depth to keep improving. Bringing in tackle Carius Curne from LSU and Miami transfer Tommy Kinsler IV.

Ole Miss' key offensive playmakers help elevate this offense even more. Chambliss is a quarterback who can handle the pressure of big games and still deliver explosive plays without the fear of a turnover. Lacy is a back who can control the tempo of a game and control possessions.

Instead of needing explosive plays every drive, the Ole Miss offense can move more strategically and be more productive.

The Defense Can Finally Carry Its Share

The defense enters this season with continuity and experience.

Ole Miss returns several key players such as Suntarine Perkins, Will Echoles, and Antonio Kittle. Perkins has the ability to change momentum through big sacks or game-changing tackles, being one of the most dynamic returning defenders in the SEC. Echoles gives the Rebels continunity being a foundational piece on the defensive line, helping stop the run during big moments. Kittle brings essential veteran experience to a room that desperately needs it and has excellent coverage skills in the secondary.

The Rebels' defense has depth that hasn't been seen in an Ole Miss team in the past several years. Bringing in 14 defensive transfers, the Rebels are keeping a deep unit to help them shift the tide in tough matchups.

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