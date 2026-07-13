Ole Miss May Have Landed One of College Football's Most Overlooked NFL Prospects

Every NFL Draft cycle produces many unexpected risers, such as Fernando Mendoza in 2025 and Cam Ward in 2024.

Many of these types of prospects aren't hidden talents; they lack the exposure needed to generate national buzz.

In 2026, Ole Miss has potentially added another name to that list through the transfer portal. Keaton Thomas might be one of the most overlooked draft prospects heading into the 2026 season, and he's ready for the national spotlight in Oxford.

Why He’s Already an NFL-Caliber Prospect

Keaton Thomas was already an NFL-level prospect before transferring to Ole Miss; he has all the physical traits scouts love and proven production at the Power Four level.

Keaton Thomas began his career as a defensive back for West Virginia, developing his coverage skills and making him an extremely versatile defender. Due to his high football IQ and the amount of time Thomas puts into film, he's able to process plays quickly, which allows him to shoot the gap in the run game or track down ball carriers.

Throughout his college career, Thomas has shown the ability to alter games through big plays, hauling in multiple interceptions and even taking a few back for six. Thomas has an NFL-ready frame at 6'1" and 240 lbs.

Alongside his physical traits, Keaton Thomas has the production necessary to prove he belongs to NFL scouts.

During his two seasons with Baylor, Thomas racked up 219 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 2 interceptions. During this time, he received All-Big 12 honors (First Team in 2024 and Second Team in 2025) and was named to the Bednarik & Butkus Award Watch Lists.

The talent has never been a question when it comes to a player like Keaton Thomas; it's always been the exposure.

Why Ole Miss Could Be His NFL Springboard

Plenty of talented prospects don't shoot up draft boards until they're on a bigger stage; Keaton Thomas won't be an exception.

Playing against SEC competition with many other NFL prospects could help him generate more national buzz, and strong performances will hold more weight with scouts. Ole Miss is expected to be in the playoff conversation this year, giving Thomas opportunities through nationally televised games and increased media attention.

Pete Golding's defensive scheme favors versatile linebackers and is very active in run and pass defense. Thomas will have the opportunity to sink himself into an elite defense that he fits perfectly into. Playing in such an aggressive defense, Keaton Thomas will have more chances to play splash plays in tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles, or pressures.

Opposing offenses can't focus on a single defender; playing alongside star linebacker Suntarine Perkins will only help Thomas.

A productive SEC season could elevate Keaton Thomas to a legitimate draft riser; scouts won't only see favorable traits but also production on one of the biggest stages.

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