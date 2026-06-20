Evaluating Ole Miss' Top NFL Draft Prospects for 2027

After a program best, 11-1 record, the Ole Miss Rebels look to replicate similar success under Head Coach Pete Golding's first full season.

For the 2026 season, the Rebels have retained 61% of their returning production, which ranks 28th nationally. On both sides of the ball, Ole Miss brought back four key playmakers: Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Suntarine Perkins, and Will Echoles.

After next season, all four of those players will become draft-eligible. But who will make enough noise to be selected next April? I believe they all will.

Trinidad Chambliss - QB

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trinidad Chambliss is an extremely dynamic quarterback with the talent to develop into a quality starter in the NFL.

Chambliss is elite at throwing the deep ball, sporting a 96% deep passing grade from PFF, which is among the nation's best. He can do incredible things with his legs, being able to easily extend the play when the pocket collapses and throw on the run, or scrambling for a first down. Trinidad has the ability to stay calm in the pocket, sustaining a low 13% pressure-to-sack ratio. Chambliss doesn't turn the ball over either; throughout 15 games, he has only thrown three interceptions.

Trinidad Chambliss isn't the perfect prospect, but he has all the tools that, if developed correctly in the NFL, could make him more than an Ole Miss legend.

Kewan Lacy - RB

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates after scoreing a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kewan Lacy is a powerhouse of a running back, there's no reason to believe that he won't be a great starter in the NFL.

Lacy is extremely durable and is already showing scouts that he can be a workhorse running back in the NFL, leading the nation in carries with 306 without missing an entire game. His balance is exceptional, allowing him to absorb contact through the tackles and still keep moving, averaging 3.28 yards per carry after contact. Kewan Lacy has shown multiple times that he has home-run track speed in the open field, allowing him to easily pull himself away from defenders. Lacy can make defenders miss, whether that be with quick cuts or lateral shift;, last season, he forced 95 missed tackles.

As of now, Kewan Lacy still has some question marks when it comes to his future in the NFL. However, he's shown that he has all the tools to become an elite juggernaut in the league.

Suntarine Perkins - LB/EDGE

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins reacts after a turnover during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Suntarine Perkins has incredible range as a defender, which, if used right, could be a wrecking ball for any defense.

Perkins has elite sideline-to-sideline speed, using his closing burst and downhill speed to make plays on the ball and track mobile quarterbacks. He's an incredibly versatile defender, being able to play the traditional rushing-the-passer role while also having the ability to drop back into coverage. Suntarine has shown that using his hip flexibility and length to cover running backs and tight ends downfield. Perkins has a lot of upside as a pass rusher, being able to use his speed as raw power and allowed him to disrupt the quarterback with a 17.8% pressure rate.

While Suntarine Perkins isn't the most refined prospect, his raw athleticism and versatility will make him a sought-after prospect in the 2027 NFL draft.

Will Echoles - DT

Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Will Echoles and linebacker Jaden Yates tackle Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Will Echoles can be the anchor of any defense, which will make a lot of noise this college football season, then in the NFL

Echoles has elite power, being able to absorb double teams and completely freeze the pocket. For a 310-pounder, he's got some pretty elite production under his belt sporting a 20.59% pass-rush win rate and forced 39 quarterback hurries. Will Echoles has an extremely high motor, displaying his elite closing speed to chase ball carriers down the line this past season. Echoles is able to use his 6'3" frame to track the quarterback's eyes and bat down passes at the line of scrimmage, swatting down 6 passes in 2026.

Will Echoles will be a true enforcer for any NFL team that decides to take a swing on him, and they should run to the podium to select him.