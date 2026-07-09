Pete Golding's Biggest Gamble Heading Into Year 1 at Ole Miss

Since joining the staff in 2023, Pete Golding has built a defensive reputation at Ole Miss, being one of the SEC's best yearly. Despite these years of success, replacing talent every offseason isn't very easy.

The Rebels have retained many key pieces, but Ole Miss will face several risks in trying to replicate another historic year. However, many uncertainties don't automatically mean negative; they could be strengths that take Ole Miss to another level.

Relying on Transfer Portal Additions

In recent years, Ole Miss has built a reputation for rapid addition through the transfer portal. This year was no exception, acquiring a massive class of 29 players. Many of the transfers were brought in as depth for the defense and skill positions.

With so many players entering and leaving the program in a single offseason, questions about team chemistry and trust are bound to arise. Developing both takes time, making it one of the biggest challenges when building a roster.

Despite the questions about team bonding, the new faces brought in all have veteran experience and presence. From linebacker Keaton Thomas to offensive lineman Troy Everette, Ole Miss has brought in several key veteran leaders to steady the depth chart.

While this mindset has worked in previous seasons for the Rebels, there are always uncertainties with bringing in new faces.

Replacing NFL-Caliber Production

After a program-best season, Ole Miss lost a lot of talent to the NFL. Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (No. 33) and offensive tackle Jayden Williams (No. 217) were both selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. While receiver Harrison Wallace III, offensive tackle Diego Ponds, defensive back Kapena Gushiken, and tight end Dae'Quan Wright all signed with NFL franchises shortly after the draft.

Losing NFL talent isn't only about the production; the leadership and communication are leaving too.

Players like Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, Suntarine Perkins, and Will Echoles will all have to step up as returning players to replace the veteran presence. New additions such as Keaton Thomas, receiver Darrell Gill Jr., offensive tackle Carius Curne, and safety Joenel Aguero must also step into a leadership role.

Replacing stars and starters is often difficult for most programs; Ole Miss will have to navigate through that obstacle this upcoming season.

Trusting New Faces in the Secondary

Every year, the SEC is loaded with talented quarterbacks and wide receivers. Making it essential to have trust and communication with your defensive backs come those big SEC matchups.

However, that trust and communication will be tested, as three of Ole Miss’ five projected starters in the secondary are transfer portal additions.

Defensive backs Joenel Aguero, Sharif Denson, and Jalyn Crawford will all headline this newly formed secondary. These new additions must build strong connections among themselves and with the coaches to ensure they will succeed in the SEC.

Busted coverages and a lack of communication will not fly in this conference, and the Rebels have made it clear they have no issue replacing talent.

The front seven are projected to be one of the nation's best, so the secondary will truly decide how high the ceiling for this unit can be.

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