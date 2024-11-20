The Grove Report

Ole Miss Moves Up College Football Playoff Rankings Following Bye Week

The Ole Miss Rebels moved up two spots in this week's CFP Rankings.

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels did not play last week, but they still received a bump in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night.

The Rebels came in at No. 9 in this week's rankings, up two spots from No. 11 the week prior. Georgia, who Ole Miss dominated in Oxford two weeks ago, came in at No. 10 followed by the Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11.

You can view the entirety of this week's College Football Playoff Rankings below.

1. Oregon Ducks

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

5. Indiana Hoosiers

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7. Alabama Crimson Tide

8. Miami Hurricanes

9. Ole Miss Rebels

10. Georgia Bulldogs

11. Tennessee Volunteers

12. Boise State Broncos

13. SMU Mustangs

14. BYU Cougars

15. Texas A&M Aggies

16. Colorado Buffaloes

17. Clemson Tigers

18. South Carolina Gamecocks

19. Army Black Knights

20. Tulane Green Wave

21. Arizona State Sun Devils

22. Iowa State Cyclones

23. Missouri Tigers

24. UNLV Rebels

25. Illinois Fighting Illini

According to the current projections based on this week's rankings, Ole Miss would earn the 10-seed in the CFP and travel to face Indiana in the first round of the playoff. Obviously, conference championship outcomes and the remaining regular season games impact this, but these projections are simply based on the current rankings.

You can view the projections in the social media post below.

The Rebels still have work to do if they hope to reach the CFP, but this week's rankings are a good sign for them. If Ole Miss manages to beat Florida and Mississippi State, it appears the committee has a favorable opinion of the Rebels and could give them a bid at the end of the regular season.

Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Florida in Gainesville is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

Published |Modified
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Football