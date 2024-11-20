Ole Miss Moves Up College Football Playoff Rankings Following Bye Week
The Ole Miss Rebels did not play last week, but they still received a bump in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night.
The Rebels came in at No. 9 in this week's rankings, up two spots from No. 11 the week prior. Georgia, who Ole Miss dominated in Oxford two weeks ago, came in at No. 10 followed by the Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11.
You can view the entirety of this week's College Football Playoff Rankings below.
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Penn State Nittany Lions
5. Indiana Hoosiers
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
8. Miami Hurricanes
9. Ole Miss Rebels
10. Georgia Bulldogs
11. Tennessee Volunteers
12. Boise State Broncos
13. SMU Mustangs
14. BYU Cougars
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Colorado Buffaloes
17. Clemson Tigers
18. South Carolina Gamecocks
19. Army Black Knights
20. Tulane Green Wave
21. Arizona State Sun Devils
22. Iowa State Cyclones
23. Missouri Tigers
24. UNLV Rebels
25. Illinois Fighting Illini
According to the current projections based on this week's rankings, Ole Miss would earn the 10-seed in the CFP and travel to face Indiana in the first round of the playoff. Obviously, conference championship outcomes and the remaining regular season games impact this, but these projections are simply based on the current rankings.
You can view the projections in the social media post below.
The Rebels still have work to do if they hope to reach the CFP, but this week's rankings are a good sign for them. If Ole Miss manages to beat Florida and Mississippi State, it appears the committee has a favorable opinion of the Rebels and could give them a bid at the end of the regular season.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Florida in Gainesville is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.