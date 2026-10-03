Ole Miss Needs to Get Kewan Lacy Back Before Difficult SEC Schedule

No one in Oxford, Mississippi, is hitting the panic button yet. The Ole Miss Rebels suffered a brutal road loss to Florida a week ago, dropping their record to 3-1.

The defense has become a glaring issue. The Gators exposed Pete Golding's defense in a major way, and the bye week was a great opportunity to tweak some things.

However, Kewan Lacy's health may be the most important storyline to follow the rest of the season.

Ole Miss Needs Its Star Running Back

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lacy is dealing with a shoulder injury, which kept him out of the Florida game. He got another week to recover before the Rebels' next game against Vanderbilt.

His absence has negatively impacted the running game. It's impossible to replace his production, but even when Lacy has been on the field, Ole Miss is still missing Lacy's big-play ability. Through three games, Lacy has 191 rushing yards. Last year, he had 290 rushing yards through three games.

As a result, the Rebels have become a one-dimensional offense. Ole Miss is passing the ball at an absurd pace, and entering this week, Trinidad Chambliss led the SEC in pass attempts.

Golding is putting out multiple fires at the moment, and the offense shouldn't be the main concern. They managed 28 points and totaled 426 yards last week. However, Lacy provides balance. That's what made Ole Miss unstoppable last season.

The Rebels could give Lacy 20-25 carries and allow Chambliss to air it out. This year's team is missing that same identity. Chambliss is having a great start, but he's already matched last season's interception total (3). His high-volume pass attempts are risky, and eventually, turnovers will occur.

Offensive coordinator John David Baker talked about Lacy's altered usage before the season began. It's clear that it's looked different this year.

"I don't want him to carry the ball that much. Now, to me, the difference is carries and touches," Baker said. "Like, is he going to get the same amount of touches? Yes, but in different ways."

Baker may have to abandon that idea. While Lacy shouldn't lead the FBS in carries like he did last season, the Rebels have to lean on their star running back more than they have.

Ole Miss sees itself as a College Football Playoff contender. This team is talented enough to turn those goals into a reality. If these negative defensive and offensive trends continue, it will be tough to make that possible.

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